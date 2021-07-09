Bed and breakfast in Fort Worth voted best in Texas, according to Yelp. Check it out
A contemporary bed and breakfast run out of a 110-year-old home in Fort Worth, Texas has been voted the best in the state, according to a new report released by Yelp. The Texas White House, nestled in the Historic Magnolia Avenue/Fairmount neighborhood, earned the highest honor in the Lone Star State on the crowd-sourced internet company. Yelp ranked the businesses “using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” the website reported.www.newsobserver.com
