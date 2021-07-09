Best Chicken Parmesan Recipe: Italian Chicken Parmesan Ready in 25 Minutes? Yep!
Who doesn't love chicken parmesan? This easy chicken Parmesan recipe will get you to the table so you can enjoy it – fast!. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Dip the chicken into the beaten egg and then into the breadcrumbs. Add to the hot skillet and cook until chicken is done and brown on both sides, about 7 to 9 minutes depending on how thick your chicken is. Remove chicken and set aside.30seconds.com
