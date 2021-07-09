Best Chicken Parmesan Recipe: Italian Chicken Parmesan Ready in 25 Minutes? Yep!

Domino's is, of course, best known for their pizza, but the chain's menu has expanded quite a bit in recent years and there's a lot of great stuff you can order these days. One idea? You guessed it, Domino's Chicken Carbonara. Domino's is also well known for low prices and for speedy delivery, but you can enjoy a meal that's even more affordable and ready to be eaten even faster than when you call for a delivery (or order online, more likely) when you make a copycat Domino's Chicken Carbonara dish at home.