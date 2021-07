Barb's hometown of Traverse City, Michigan is making headlines after a carnival ride nearly crashed to the ground with riders aboard. Last week in Traverse City they celebrated the 95th annual National Cherry Festival. The mission of the Cherry Festival to celebrate cherries and promote community involvement. The festival consists of a Cherry Porch Parade where the townsfolk decorate their porches, windows, and yards in celebration. There is also a Farmers Market where visitors can take advantage of local produce. They host a hole-in-one event. Perhaps the most fun of all they have The Great American Duck Rack and Ultimate Dogs where dogs compete in ultimate activities. For all you beer lovers there is also a beer tent.