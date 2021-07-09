Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Biden fires Trump-era Social Security commissioner

By Jacob Knutson
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden dismissed Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul on Friday after he refused a request to resign, the Washington Post first reported. Why it matters: Saul, who was nominated to the position by former President Trump in 2018, had a chaotic six-month term in the Biden administration, during which advocates for the elderly and the disabled urged the White House to terminate him over his anti-union stances and policies designed to restrict benefits.

www.axios.com

Comments / 6

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Saul
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#The Washington Post#The White House#Torrid Ipo#Senate#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Social Security
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

White House summons labor and business groups to talk infrastructure

Biden administration officials are inviting labor and business groups to the White House on Friday to strategize on how to pass the $579 bipartisan infrastructure deal, according to an administration official. Why it matters: By welcoming groups as disparate as the Chamber of Commerce and the Ironworkers, top White House...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden administration drops Trump-era showerhead rule

The Biden administration is reversing a rule approved during the Trump-era after the former president complained that some showerheads don't adequately rinse his hair, which "has to be perfect," AP reports. The big picture: The Energy Department is going back to a standard set in 2013 by the Obama administration,...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Conservatives write own China bill

The largest bloc of House conservatives has drafted a 300-page counterproposal to the Senate's sprawling bipartisan China bill, planning to circulate it to members Friday, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) won approval for his China bill, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, with...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The growing class of alternative social media networks

Remember Parler? Well that alternative social media platform is not the only one. MeWe is another social media network hoping to gain traction with users who feel they’ve been censored by Facebook. Plus, new challenges to democracy at home and overseas. And, why a fight over a telescope in Hawaii...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden picks Tom Udall for U.S. ambassador to New Zealand

President Biden will nominate former New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall as his ambassador to New Zealand, tapping another onetime senator to serve in his state department. Why it matters: Biden is drawing heavily on politicians, longtime aides and former diplomats as he fills out his ambassadorial ranks, giving short shrift to pure political donors.
Iowa StatePosted by
Axios

What Iowa's evangelical voters want for 2024

It feels like 2024 already as a batch of Republican presidential hopefuls head to Iowa to test their popularity with the state's evangelical Christian base. Driving the news: Former Vice President Mike Pence is headlining evangelical group The FAMiLY LEADER's 10th annual leadership summit in Des Moines Friday. Household names...
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas federal judge bars new DACA applicants

President Barack Obama did not have the legal authority to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which offers protections from deportation for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, a federal judge ruled on Friday. Why it matters: The U.S. District Court for the Southern District...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Gaetz reaches for Trump lifeline

The campaign committee for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has enlisted a crew of prominent Trumpworld figures as he seeks re-election amid scandal and possible legal jeopardy, records reviewed by Axios show. Why it matters: For a Republican in a party still dominated by the former president, little conduct could surpass...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden to nominate Jane Hartley as ambassador to U.K.

President Biden will nominate Jane Hartley, a former ambassador to France, to serve as ambassador to Britain, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The ambassadorship to London is considered one of the most prestigious positions for the U.S. president to fill due to the close diplomatic, military and historical relationship between the U.S. and Britain, per the Post.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

White House warns U.S. firms about doing business in Hong Kong

The Biden administration warned U.S. businesses on Friday about the risks of doing business in Hong Kong amid China's crackdown on political and economic freedoms once enjoyed in the region. Why it matters: The new advisory, along with new sanctions against Chinese officials, will likely heighten tensions between Washington and...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Few cases of voter fraud in Arizona undermine Trump's claim

Arizona county election officials found 182 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election, AP reports. Why it matters: The news organization's finding undercuts former President Trump's claims of a "rigged" election. AP's findings also align with studies showing that voter fraud is rare.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Watch: A conversation on biosimilars and drug development

On July 22 at 12:30pm ET, Axios senior editor Sam Baker and health care reporter Caitlin Owens will discuss the future of biosimilars and other innovative approaches to lowering the cost of treatment for patients in the U.S., featuring Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) and Carolina Blood and Cancer Care CEO Dr. Kashyap Patel. Register.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

General Atlantic raising $4 billion to invest in climate tech

Investment firm General Atlantic is raising $4 billion for a growth equity fund focused on climate technologies, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Massive flooding in Germany. Wildfires in Canada, with smoke reaching Greenland. Droughts causing massive amounts of animal death. Another heat dome forming. Hottest June on record in the U.S. And on and on and on.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Latinos still coping with the fallout of 1st nuclear explosion

Hispanics and Mescalero Apache tribal members in New Mexico this month are marking the anniversary of the 1945 Trinity Test — an experiment resulting in health problems for generations living near the site of the world's first atomic bomb explosion. Why it matters: Descendants of those families use the July...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Disinformation is coming for your business

Ransomware may be the threat everyone is talking about right now, but businesses also face another growing risk: becoming a disinformation campaign's direct target or collateral damage. Why it matters: Ransomware's damage is immediate and unavoidable, but the attack takes skill and planning, while disinformation attacks are often cheaper to...

Comments / 6

Community Policy