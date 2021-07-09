Biden fires Trump-era Social Security commissioner
President Biden dismissed Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul on Friday after he refused a request to resign, the Washington Post first reported. Why it matters: Saul, who was nominated to the position by former President Trump in 2018, had a chaotic six-month term in the Biden administration, during which advocates for the elderly and the disabled urged the White House to terminate him over his anti-union stances and policies designed to restrict benefits.www.axios.com
Comments / 6