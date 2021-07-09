First 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Rolls Off The Production Line

Every so often, we come across a how-to video that we feel could be helpful for Blue Oval owners and enthusiasts. In some cases, it’s a walkthrough on new technology, and in others, it’s a physical task like removing roof panels. Such is the case with this recent video from a Ford specialist mechanic, who identifies a common problem and potential solution for the 11th-generation F-150 drivetrain. Due to the physical punishment and heat they are forced to endure, transmission bushings are one of the most commonly replaced items on any vehicle. The 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 pickup is certainly no exception, and the footage seen here may reveal a money-saving tip related to the transmission shift linkage on the highly-popular trucks.