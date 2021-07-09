First 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Rolls Off The Production Line
The first 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has rolled off the production line at the GM Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, GM Authority can confirm. The first production 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is finished in the Shadow Metallic exterior color and features a Natural Tan with Black Accents interior. It’s also equipped with a GM 10-speed automatic transmission, rather than the base six-speed manual transmission.gmauthority.com
