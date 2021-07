If you’ve gotten bored with the way most wireless speakers in the market look like, you might want to take a look at the new one that Sony has just unveiled. The Sony LSPX-S3 is a wireless glass speaker, probably the first one of its kind. It might look like an electric lamp at first glance but it actually works with an organic glass tweeter to give “clear and powerful high tones” as well as “widespread sound with uniform volume dispersion.”