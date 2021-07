Jack Kirby drew Doctor Doom for the first time in 1962, and in many ways, nobody has ever drawn him better. Never has another artist captured both the horror and regalness of Doom at the same time. I have wanted some kind of Doctor Doom Kirby print in my collection for a long time, and with this auction over at Heritage Auctions, I think I may have found the one. This print from 1991 was limited to 250 pieces and is based on the 1969 Marvelmania poster. Those are almost non-existent, so this print is as good as it is going to get really. It is also signed by Jack Kirby in the corner. Sitting at $290 right now, I wonder how much this is going to end up going for. Check out the Kirby goodness below.