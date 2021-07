When I teach kids about plants, I will often ask them: “What do plants do?” In other words, what are their jobs?. Some say that they attract bees and butterflies. Others mention their beauty. I start fanning myself, and someone typically yells out, “They keep us cool.” There is usually a climber in the group, and they share a climbing experience — sometimes with a good ending, and sometimes a trip to the ER. And of course, food!