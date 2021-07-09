Alderson abatement process explained

The Alderson Police Department recently began issuing abatement and ordinance violation notices to town residents, homeowners, property owners, and business owners. These notices were issued for many different violations, and, therefore, have many different remedies. The individual notice stated the nature of the problem and gave the recipient a date by which the problem needed to be corrected. The notices also informed the recipient to contact the issuing officer for more information or if they had any questions. If recipients choose to ignore these initial notices, the complaint may proceed to the next step, which can be criminal sanctions which may require an appearance before a judge.