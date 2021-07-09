Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alderson, WV

Alderson abatement process explained

mountainmessenger.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alderson Police Department recently began issuing abatement and ordinance violation notices to town residents, homeowners, property owners, and business owners. These notices were issued for many different violations, and, therefore, have many different remedies. The individual notice stated the nature of the problem and gave the recipient a date by which the problem needed to be corrected. The notices also informed the recipient to contact the issuing officer for more information or if they had any questions. If recipients choose to ignore these initial notices, the complaint may proceed to the next step, which can be criminal sanctions which may require an appearance before a judge.

mountainmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alderson, WV
Alderson, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Abatement#Police#Disability#Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy