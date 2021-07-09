Michigan reports 672 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths over three days
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The average number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases increased slightly this week compared to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 672 new COVID-19 illnesses from Wednesday through Friday for a total of 896,067. That is a daily average of about 224 new cases over the three days, which is the highest increases in a month.www.abc12.com
