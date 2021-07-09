Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan reports 672 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths over three days

By ABC12 News Staff
abc12.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The average number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases increased slightly this week compared to the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 672 new COVID-19 illnesses from Wednesday through Friday for a total of 896,067. That is a daily average of about 224 new cases over the three days, which is the highest increases in a month.

www.abc12.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
City
Roscommon, MI
City
Lapeer, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Gladwin, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wjrt#The Johnson Johnson#Michiganders#Mid Michigan#Iosco#Oscoda#Sanilac#Tuscola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

'He was our eye': Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed Friday as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept...

Comments / 2

Community Policy