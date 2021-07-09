Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Overnight Energy: Newsom asks Californians to cut personal water consumption to fight off drought | John Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss 'global climate ambition' | EPA bans sale of COVID-19 disinfectant authorized under Trump

By Zack Budryk
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMyyM_0asTT3Xv00

TGIF! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.

Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack .

Today we’re looking at Californians being asked to reduce their water use, John Kerry ’s upcoming trip to Russia and the EPA reversing course on a disinfectant approved under Trump.

WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE: Newsom asks Californians to cut personal water consumption to fight off drought

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called on residents of the state to cut their water use by 15 percent as the state expanded its drought emergency declaration to 50 of the state’s 58 counties.

The order does not make cuts to water use mandatory and instead suggests individual reductions such as one fewer day a week of outdoor watering, or less frequent use of washing machines. Newsom told reporters Thursday that the state was “encouraging people to do common-sense things,” according to The Sacramento Bee.

“The entire state is in a drought today, and to meet this urgent challenge we must all pull together and do our part to reduce water use as California continues to build a more climate-resilient water system to safeguard the future of our state,” Newsom said in a statement. “We’re proud of the tremendous strides made to use water more efficiently and reduce water waste, but we can all find opportunities this summer to keep more water in reserve as this drought could stretch into next year and beyond.”

Has the state tried mandatory restrictions before?: In 2015, Newsom’s predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown (D), initially made the same call for voluntary reductions but ultimately ordered 25 percent mandatory reductions, according to the Bee.

Newsom faces the state’s second-ever gubernatorial recall election in September, although most polling shows him heavily favored to remain in office.

RUSSIAN FOR A SOLUTION: John Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss 'global climate ambition'

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will visit Moscow to speak to officials next week about “global climate ambition.”

The trip will take place from July 12-15, the State Department said in a short announcement. It comes as the two nations are at odds over a multitude of issues.

The story so far: Russia participated in a White House climate summit in April. President Biden said at the time that he was “heartened” that Russian President Vladimir Putin called for collaborating with other countries to advance carbon dioxide removal.

“The United States looks forward to working with Russia and other countries on that endeavor,” Biden said at the time. “It has great promise.”

China and the U.S. lead the world in terms of emissions of coal and petroleum fumes, according to The Associated Press. Russia is ranked number four due to its dependence on coal burning.

WORD TO THE WISE: EPA bans sale of COVID-19 disinfectant authorized under Trump

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week issued an order stopping the sale of a disinfectant that the Trump administration granted emergency authorization to combat COVID-19.

The agency said in a news release Thursday that its investigators determined Allied BioScience, the maker of the disinfectant, was marketing, selling and distributing it in “ways that were inconsistent” with law, regulations and the terms and conditions of emergency authorizations.

The agency also said it was also revoking an emergency exemption for the chemical, known as SurfaceWise2, in Arkansas and Texas because of “company misconduct described above and scientific concerns regarding product performance.”

“Pesticides can cause serious harm to human health and the environment, which is why EPA requires their registration before being distributed for use,” said Larry Starfield, acting head of the agency’s law enforcement office, in a statement. “EPA is committed to holding companies accountable for not adhering to federal environmental laws.”

SurfaceWise2 was originally approved for use in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, including on some American Airlines aircraft, at airport facilities and at orthopedic facilities.

ON TAP NEXT WEEK:

On Monday:

  • The House Appropriations Committee will mark up its budget bill for the Energy Department

On Wednesday:

  • The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will vote on the nominations of Jane Nishida, who would lead international and tribal affairs at the EPA; Jeffrey Prieto, who would be the EPA’s top lawyer and Alejandra Castillo, who would be assistant secretary for economic development at the Commerce Department.
  • The EPW Committee will also hold a hearing on the nomination of Michael Connor, who would be assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, overseeing the Army Corps of Engineers’s civil works program
  • The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold an oversight hearing on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
  • The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a business meeting on its energy infrastructure legislation

On Thursday:

  • The House Climate Crisis Committee will hold a hearing titled “Advancing Environmental Justice Through Climate Action”
  • The House Natural Resources Committee will hold a hearing titled “Are Toxic Chemicals From Tires And Playground Surfaces Killing Endangered Salmon?"

WHAT WE’RE READING:

ERCOT report confirms gas- and coal-fired plant outages played big role in June grid woes, The Dallas Morning News reports

Countdown to billionaire space race raises climate questions, E&E News reports

France calls for global floor on carbon pricing, Reuters reports

Updated Minnesota conservation program aims to close ‘pre-weatherization’ gap, Energy News Network reports

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends merged ag, environment agencies at summit, The Grand Forks Herald reports

ICYMI: Stories from Friday...

Newsom asks Californians to cut personal water consumption to fight off drought

6.0 magnitude earthquake rattles California-Nevada border

John Kerry to visit Moscow officials to discuss 'global climate ambition'

Republicans look to hammer Democrats over gas prices

EPA bans sale of COVID-19 disinfectant authorized under Trump

OFFBEAT AND (SOMEWHAT) OFF-BEAT: This will really get your goat!

Comments / 6

The Hill

The Hill

268K+
Followers
28K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Systems#Californians#Overnight Energy#The Sacramento Bee#Russian#The State Department#White House#Russian#The Associated Press#Allied Bioscience#American Airlines#The Energy Department#The Commerce Department#The Epw Committee#The Army Corps Of Engin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
EPA
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Army
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Climate activists hail Dem budget spending on clean energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Environmental groups hailed a sweeping $3.5 trillion domestic spending plan announced by Democrats, saying it would make “transformational investments” in clean energy and jobs and put the nation on a path to cut greenhouse emissions by at least 50% by 2030. The plan also would move the country toward a carbon-free electric grid by 2035, with 100% of U.S. electricity powered by solar, wind, nuclear and other clean energy sources.
POTUSNPR

U.S. Envoy John Kerry Discusses Climate Change With Russian Officials In Moscow

Even as the Earth is warming, relations with Russia remain in a deep freeze. So it is noteworthy that President Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, was in Moscow this week. The former secretary of state is the most senior administration official to visit Russia since Biden took office. NPR's Lucian Kim was the only U.S. journalist to speak with Kerry as he wrapped up three days of talks, including a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lucian is here now.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Equilibrium/ Sustainability — Senate Democrats want a new weed deal

Today is Wednesday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Three Senate Democrats — Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.), Ron Wyden (Ore.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) — introduced legislation Wednesday that would provide for cannabis to be regulated...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Democrats reach budget deal including climate priorities | Europe planning to cut emissions 55 percent by 2030 | Army Corps nominee pledges not to politicize DAPL environmental review

IT IS WEDNESDAY, MY DUDES. Welcome to THUNDERSTRUCTURE: Everything you need to know about the day's climate energy developments. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re looking...
Posted by
The Hill

Unsealed documents detail Trump and Biden efforts on reporter records

Newly unsealed court records show the Trump Justice Department fought to secretly obtain the records of journalists up until former Attorney General William Barr ’s last days in office, while a judge who ordered the records published called the Biden administration's attempts to keep them sealed “puzzling.”. The Dec. 22...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats inch to the middle as Republicans flock to Trump

(CNN) — Democrats are moving to the middle in recent political tests. Republicans are marching more toward former President Donald Trump and, increasingly, trying to outdo themselves in their fealty. Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor, is one potential Republican candidate for president and her speech at the Conservative Political...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

John Kerry, on Moscow trip, sets out U.S. climate ideas to Russia

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday he wanted to set out some proposals to urgently try to get the two big greenhouse gas emitters working together to battle global warming. In Moscow for talks with Lavrov, President...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Noem hits fellow GOP governors over COVID-19 mandates

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) knocked her fellow GOP governors during a speech on Sunday at a conservative conference, criticizing them for COVID-19 mandates imposed amid the pandemic. “We've got Republican governors across this country pretending they didn't shut down their states; that they didn't close their regions; that...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A weekend of demagoguery shows why Trump can't be ignored

(CNN) — Nothing can destroy former President Donald Trump in the eyes of those who love him, one reason why his hold on American politics remains formidable. The ex-President showed this weekend that defeat after a single term, the disgrace of his insurrection against American democracy and the deaths of 400,000 Americans on his watch in a pandemic he downplayed don't hurt his appeal to Republicans. In fact, the efforts of potential 2024 rivals to replicate his extremism show Trump's strange magic is only validated by his transgressions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Blackburn sounds off on media treatment of Trump vs Biden: 'Acted like spoiled children for four years'

DALLAS–Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., sounded off on the media's not-so-subtle change in tone from the Trump administration to the Biden administration at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. After taking an aggressively negative stance in White House coverage for the past four years, prominent media outlets have at times...
California Statenewsitem.com

Governor asks Californians to voluntarily cut water use

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday asked people and businesses in the nation's most populous state to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15% as the Western United States weathers a drought that is rapidly emptying reservoirs relied on for agriculture, drinking water and fish habitat.

Comments / 6

Community Policy