Cannabis is slowly but surely gaining acceptance and has been legalized, or is in the process of legalization, in several nations, states, and other jurisdictions for recreational, medicinal, and other uses. In the U.S., Connecticut is the latest state that will legalize, tax, and regulate cannabis. This week, news also comes that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed federal decriminalization of marijuana and wants to begin regulating and taxing it. The bill also would let cannabis companies use banking services and trade on major stock exchanges.