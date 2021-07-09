Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, MA

Chamber launches first website dedicated to town tourism

By Beth Locke
YourArlington
 7 days ago

The Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 9, announced the launch of its new tourism campaign, VisitArlingtonMA, the first website dedicated to Arlington tourism. The chamber received a $24,750 grant to create the site, a marketing campaign to amplify established initiatives to promote commerce/art and culture in Arlington through promoting content development, website development/optimization, digital advertising, photography and video.

www.yourarlington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Arlington, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Arts#The Chamber Of Commerce#The Arlington Chamber#Ttr#Commonwealth#My Local Ma#The Tourism Trust Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy