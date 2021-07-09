Chamber launches first website dedicated to town tourism
The Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 9, announced the launch of its new tourism campaign, VisitArlingtonMA, the first website dedicated to Arlington tourism. The chamber received a $24,750 grant to create the site, a marketing campaign to amplify established initiatives to promote commerce/art and culture in Arlington through promoting content development, website development/optimization, digital advertising, photography and video.www.yourarlington.com
Comments / 0