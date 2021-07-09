CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

17 Fond du Lac Avenue Plymouth WI

pleasantviewrealty.com
 2021-07-09

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with a well maintained landscaped fenced in yard, sits on a corner...

www.pleasantviewrealty.com

Comments / 0

Related
pleasantviewrealty.com

2806 Superior Avenue Sheboygan WI

This charming 2 bedroom home would be a perfect opportunity for a starter investment property. Maintenance free brick exterior, large living room with room for small dining area, central air and natural hardwood floors throughout. Nice sized backyard, single car garage with extra storage shed built on (2 car garage is shared with neighbor), and partially finished lower level rec room with bar. Some minor updates needed throughout the home, so bring your ideas and make this home yours!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Motorious

Plymouth Explorer Is A 1-Of-1 Beauty

Even the most hardcore Plymouth fans might not be fully aware of the Plymouth Explorer. You can hardly blame them, considering there was only one ever built and it was pretty much lost to the world for a while. Thankfully, Petersen Automotive Museum has this concept or dream car perfectly preserved and recently released a video to give everyone a look at what the Explorer is all about.
HOME & GARDEN
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Striping still needed on 7th Avenue in West Bend, WI

November 11, 2021 – West Bend, WI – The final stage of road work on Seventh Avenue in West Bend, WI is nearing completion. The road was supposed to be striped today but wind and rain put the finishing touches off until hopefully Friday, November 12. Seeding has been completed...
WEST BEND, WI
Winona Daily News

WI Lien November

Notice Of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that on November 30, 2021, between 10:00 & 11:00, a public sale will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord's lien. The names and a brief description of the contents of the units are as follows: At 1311 Bainbridge St. La Crosse WI 54063 Jose Alfaro- fans, mattress, misc. household At 411 Hagar Street la Crosse WI 54603 Bruce Ostrander-Antique doors, glass shelving, stoneware crock, drum, totes, boxes At 2115 Ward Ave La Crosse WI 54601 Amy Kneesel- couch, totes, speakers Eric Schilla-bikes, mattress, luggage, totes Eric Schilla-clothes, luggage, totes At 74 Copeland Ave La Crosse WI 54601 Taylor Pataska- clothes, misc. household At 2529 Hwy 16 St La Crosse WI 54603 Hannah Habeck- bike, mattress, gaming chair, hose dolly, totes, misc. household Bruce Ostrander-antique chests, old tables, boxes, luggage At 921 S. 2nd St. Onalaska WI 54650 James Richards-totes, misc. household At 915 Railroad Ave. Viroqua WI 54665 Dieudonne Nwaokomah-keyboard, totes At 915 Railroad Ave Viroqua WI 54665 Kirk Johnson- hunting bows, ice fishing items, shelving, men's boots At 239 S5366 Hwy 14, Viroqua WI 54665 Lynn Frederick-speakers, garden tools, tackle box At 417 East Cleveland Street Arcadia, WI 54612 Alissa Berg-rack of clothing, footballs, totes, furniture The terms of the sale will be cash or certified check. Call Edwards Mini-Storage (J.A.E. Mini-Storage L.L.C.) at 785-1770 between 8:30 A.M. - 9:00 A.M. the morning of the sales to get the exact time for each unit, Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 704.90 (3) (b). Put the notice in the Tribune on November 11th and on November 18th, 2021. Mail Affidavit of Publication to: Edwards Mini-Storage 901 Rose Street La Crosse, WI 54603 11/11, 11/18 LAC90019WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Lac#Personal Property#Washer#Dryer
Motorious

1966 Plymouth Belvedere Build Is Brutal

You might not think much of a 1966 Plymouth Belvedere and for that we don’t really blame you. In stock form, they’re pretty tame cars, which is why they’re the perfect platform for a sleeper build. That’s exactly what we have from Nick’s Garage and this Belvedere is a real tire roasting torque monster we think you’ll love.
CARS
KARE 11

Tangled eagles set free in Plymouth

Most police officers will tell you that part of the lure of the job is that each day is different: It is impossible to know the things you encounter when you climb into the squad car. Things got particularly wild for police in Plymouth on Tuesday, when they were summoned...
PLYMOUTH, MN
1240 WJIM

The Shadow Village of Lac La Belle, Keweenaw Peninsula

Up in the Keweenaw Peninsula lies the community of Lac La Belle (French for “The Beautiful Lake” or “Lake the Beautiful”). Some sites call it a ghost town, but it’s not exactly. Sure, it may be a shadow of its former self, but even though there are no businesses left, the area has become a resort area on the banks of Lake Lac La Belle.
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Dryer catches fire in 12-unit apartment building in Fond du Lac, no one injured

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – No one was injured after a dryer caught fire in an apartment building in Fond du Lac on Sunday night. According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on Oct. 31 around 7:50 p.m., crews responded to Glacier Valley Estates for a reported fire in the third-floor laundry room. When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from a dryer in the laundry room.
FOND DU LAC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wearegreenbay.com

Paranormal Encounters: Chilling stories from a Fond du Lac resident

(WFRV) – Every time Halloween rolls around, eerie tales, urban legends, and unexplained first-hand paranormal encounters creep out of the woodwork- and this year seems to be no different. Local 5 got to chat with Fond du Lac resident, Tracy Qualmann, whose passion for seeking out the paranormal has led...
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy