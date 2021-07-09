17 Fond du Lac Avenue Plymouth WI

Notice Of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that on November 30, 2021, between 10:00 & 11:00, a public sale will be held for the purpose of satisfying a landlord's lien. The names and a brief description of the contents of the units are as follows: At 1311 Bainbridge St. La Crosse WI 54063 Jose Alfaro- fans, mattress, misc. household At 411 Hagar Street la Crosse WI 54603 Bruce Ostrander-Antique doors, glass shelving, stoneware crock, drum, totes, boxes At 2115 Ward Ave La Crosse WI 54601 Amy Kneesel- couch, totes, speakers Eric Schilla-bikes, mattress, luggage, totes Eric Schilla-clothes, luggage, totes At 74 Copeland Ave La Crosse WI 54601 Taylor Pataska- clothes, misc. household At 2529 Hwy 16 St La Crosse WI 54603 Hannah Habeck- bike, mattress, gaming chair, hose dolly, totes, misc. household Bruce Ostrander-antique chests, old tables, boxes, luggage At 921 S. 2nd St. Onalaska WI 54650 James Richards-totes, misc. household At 915 Railroad Ave. Viroqua WI 54665 Dieudonne Nwaokomah-keyboard, totes At 915 Railroad Ave Viroqua WI 54665 Kirk Johnson- hunting bows, ice fishing items, shelving, men's boots At 239 S5366 Hwy 14, Viroqua WI 54665 Lynn Frederick-speakers, garden tools, tackle box At 417 East Cleveland Street Arcadia, WI 54612 Alissa Berg-rack of clothing, footballs, totes, furniture The terms of the sale will be cash or certified check. Call Edwards Mini-Storage (J.A.E. Mini-Storage L.L.C.) at 785-1770 between 8:30 A.M. - 9:00 A.M. the morning of the sales to get the exact time for each unit, Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 704.90 (3) (b). Put the notice in the Tribune on November 11th and on November 18th, 2021. Mail Affidavit of Publication to: Edwards Mini-Storage 901 Rose Street La Crosse, WI 54603 11/11, 11/18 LAC90019WNAXLP.

