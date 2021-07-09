Cancel
Researchers explore employee perceptions of bullshit in the workplace with the “Organizational Bullshit Perception Scale”

By Beth Ellwood
PsyPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a study published in Psychological Reports, a workplace’s tendency for bullshit does not go unnoticed by its employees. In fact, bullshit in the workplace can even be measured with a new scale called the Organizational Bullshit Perception Scale. The study’s authors say the scale could serve as a starting point for organizations hoping to identify and eradicate bullshit in the workplace.

www.psypost.org

