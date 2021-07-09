These are the best cases for the HP Envy x360: mCover, Ytonet, and more

HP’s latest entry into the Chromebook space is a solid choice at $699 with just enough upgrades over the previous iteration to condone the modest price bump of $70. Not only do you get the significantly more powerful 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3, but HP also did us a solid and doubled the storage to 128GB of the faster NVMe. Oddly enough, you can pick up a similarly spec’d out model directly from HP for only $619 which makes it cheaper than the 10th Gen Comet Lake model from Best Buy. If you’re willing to wait a few extra days for a “customized” model, you can get the same Core i3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for only $549 at the moment and that’s my recommendation if you have the cash and want the latest CPU available for Chrome OS.