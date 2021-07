Brett Durrant was traveling along Highway 395 near Coleville, California, when clouds of dust erupted across the mountainsides next to him. Parts of the rock were collapsing. "It's an earthquake!" Durrant's friend, who was driving, shouts in a video posted on Twitter. "The tires went a little funny, I thought maybe the road was just funny, it kind of wiggled. It wasn't. It's an earthquake!"