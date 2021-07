Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked the pubic for help Friday to solve a homicide committed more than a year ago in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of Los Angeles. Kendal Young, 28, was fatally shot as he attempted to jump start his gray Toyota Camry about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the 11700 Block of Alabama Street, said Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.