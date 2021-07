Dear EarthTalk: I am looking to finally ditch the old minivan and upgrade to an EV. What are the best choices out there nowadays in terms of up-front cost and fuel efficiency?. Now is a great time to make the jump into an electric vehicle (EV)—those futuristic new cars that run solely on electricity instead of gasoline. Of course, EVs are still more expensive than their gas-powered counterparts, and re-charging facilities can be few and far between. But those gaps are shrinking, and if you can live with a few trade-offs, you’ll be saving money down the line by avoiding the gas station altogether while helping wean humanity off of fossil fuels.