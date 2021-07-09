Cancel
New Sharkfest Added To Disney+

By Jennifer Retzlaff
disneydining.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA variety of shark documentaries have been added to Disney+ around the world and so has a new “sharkfest” collection on Disney+. The collection will include 21 hours of new premieres, 60 hours of enhanced content and a treasure trove of archival footage, SHARKFEST continues to highlight the captivating science and stunning cinematic visuals of the apex predators.

