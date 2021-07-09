Cancel
Orange County, CA

Mile Square park loses 18 holes of golf, gains 93 acres of recreation space

By Alicia Robinson
OCRegister
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy next month, there will be less golfing offered at Fountain Valley’s Mile Square Regional Park, but a lot more space available for other kinds of recreation. The operator of two of the park’s three golf courses is reconfiguring them into a single 18-hole course (the third course won’t be affected) and will return more than 93 acres to Orange County, which owns the park, by the end of July.

