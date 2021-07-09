Mile Square park loses 18 holes of golf, gains 93 acres of recreation space
By next month, there will be less golfing offered at Fountain Valley’s Mile Square Regional Park, but a lot more space available for other kinds of recreation. The operator of two of the park’s three golf courses is reconfiguring them into a single 18-hole course (the third course won’t be affected) and will return more than 93 acres to Orange County, which owns the park, by the end of July.www.ocregister.com
