Halloween Horror Nights Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood September 9!
And the theme park Halloween announcements just keeps on coming Insiders! Universal Orlando has already announced their return of Horror Nights this Halloween and us Southern Californians have been patiently waiting to hear if Horror Nights would return to Hollywood as well. Well, it has been officially announce that Horror Nights is indeed returning to Universal Hollywood this September!thekingdominsider.com
