Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

MLW Women's Division to be Led by SHIMMER Founder

By Justin Cummings
wrestlingnewsworld.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally! After about two years of plans and rumors, we are finally getting a proper Women's Division in MLW. MLW has such a different and wonderful style, and letting women compete in that world is long overdue. Dave Prazak, founder of SHIMMER is running this new division, and in speaking with MLW.com stated we should expect SHIMMER competitors in MLW soon. Could we see SHIMMER titles defended? It would be doable based on who's behind the scenes. Could we see the likes of Willow Nightingale and Allysin Kay in MLW? Kay especially fits the style of MLW perfectly given her MMA background. Of course, I think wrestlers like Jordan Blade and Janai Kai would be perfect fits as well. We have been told to expect the division this Summer, so maybe we will hear stuff coming out of the taping on July 10th.

www.wrestlingnewsworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allysin Kay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlw#Shimmer#Combat#Mlw Women S Division#Shimmer#Mlw Com#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Edge Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

While Edge has come back to WWE action in a huge way, it seems that The Rated ‘R’ Superstar may not be on this ride for much longer. Even with Edge being in the best physical shape of his life, the years and years of wear and tear have and continue to take a toll…Brock Lesnar ‘New Name’ After WWE Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns vs. Edge Winner Leaks

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With Major AEW News

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax ‘Quitting’ Message Stuns WWE Fans

Update: Nia Jax later stated to a concerned fan: ““Oh no! Just PURE GRATITUDE to everyone!!! Never taking anything for granted in life. Love you all so much [heart emoji x 7].”. WWE star Nia Jax has been heavily featured on Monday Night Raw and is one of the top...
WWEPWMania

Impact Wrestling Teases The Arrival Of Former WWE Star

A vignette aired teasing the arrival of “The Drama King” during Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event. There wasn’t a name given, but former WWE star Aiden English (now going by Matt Rehwoldt) is referred to as “The Drama King” on Twitter. English was released by WWE in April 2020 due to...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Break Silence On Sasha Banks Hiatus

The WWE universe want to know – where is Sasha Banks? Why has Sasha gone MIA and will we see her back? Well, all of the answers are here and luckily, there is some silver lining within the dark cloud that has seen Sasha Banks out of action for some time now…Alexa Bliss Reveals Beautiful Haircut Photo.
WWE411mania.com

This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Tag Team Action

The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday features a tag team match, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:. “A huge tag team match is set as Allie Recks and Gia Scott take on Willow & Sumie Sakai, and not one but TWO #ROHWD hopefuls receive a #TicketToGold!”
WWEf4wonline.com

ROH Women's Division Wednesday results: Tag match, Tickets to Gold

The Big Takeaway -- Two more Tickets to Gold were given out, but one recipient couldn't accept due to injury. A great tag team bout also took place on the show. Lenny Leonard announced that two Tickets to Gold would be given out tonight. He also announced that Maria Kanellis-Bennett and himself would be revealing the Women’s World Championship tournament bracket this Sunday at ROH's Best in the World pay-per-view.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

MLW Hires Dave Prazak To Launch Women’s Division

MLW has hired Dave Prazak to spearhead the women’s division. Major League Wrestling announced today that Prazak has joined their office of wrestling operations. Prazak, who is recognized as one of the foremost promoters of women’s pro wrestling, will focus on the summer launch of the MLW women’s division. “During...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Spoilers For MLW Battle Riot III

Major League Wrestling had its first live event since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event took place on Saturday evening at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. MLW announced earlier that “Battle Riot III” will be available to watch for free on July 24 on beIN Sports. During the main event, Alexander...
WWE411mania.com

MLW Announces Air Date For This Weekend’s Battle Riot III

MLW Battle Riot III takes place this weekend, and fans not in attendance will be able to see it in just a couple of weeks. MLW has announced that the event, which takes place Saturday, will air on July 24th at 10 PM ET on beIN SPORTS. The full announcement...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Mandy Rose Suffers ‘Accident’ In Natalya Match

WWE star Mandy Rose squared off against one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya during the kick-off show at recently concluded- Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The match was did not stand out and saw multiple botches. Natalya and Rose are experienced as technical wrestlers, but there were still some moves where they looked a bit sloppy. Michael Cole ‘Ruins’ WWE Hell in a Cell Match.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sara Hall wins women’s elite division at the AJC Peachtree Road Race

The difference in emotions one week can make. Last weekend, Sara Hall finished sixth in the U.S. Olympic Trials, watching as her dreams at being an Olympian were snatched. On Sunday, Hall, 38, wore the American flag on her back and smiled from ear to ear after winning the women’s elite division of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race with a time of 31:41.
Sportsumweagles.com

Rylie Cole Named to 2021 VaSID College Division Women's Lacrosse All-State Team

Senior defender Rylie Cole has been named to the 2021 Virginia Sports Information Directors College Division Women's Lacrosse Team as a first team selection. Cole, the UMW Female Athlete of the Year, was a four-year starter and gained first team all-conference honors every season, as well as all-region and all-state honors twice. In her 60 game career, she started 59 games at the defender position, and accumulated 97 ground balls, 152 draw controls (sixth all-time at UMW), and 54 caused turnovers. She served as team captain in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy