Police Reports: Car thefts and OWIs over July 4th weekend
A 35-year-old Marshfield man came out to his vehicle in the Target parking lot and noticed his passenger side tail lamp was broken and nobody else was around to claim what happened. Upon further investigation, surveillance footage showed a female had left her shopping cart, not putting it away, which then rolled all the way to the man’s vehicle and breaking the tail lamp. The female stated she did not know this happened. Case closed.www.onfocus.news
Comments / 0