Cameron County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CAMERON COUNTY At 442 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Los Fresnos, Rio Hondo, Laureles, Arroyo City, Brownsville, Lozano, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Library Memorial Middle School, Los Fresnos High School, Lopez - Riggins Elementary School, Los Fresnos City Offices, Resaca Middle School, Los Cuates, Indian Lake, La Tina, Las Yescas Elementary School, Las Yescas, Monte Grande, Boys And Girls Club Of Los Fresnos and Los Cuates Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Los Fresnos High School#Resaca Middle School#Los Cuates Middle School
