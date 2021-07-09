Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robeson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Robeson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHERN ROBESON COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Raeford to near Laurinburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lumberton, Red Springs, Pembroke, Maxton, St. Pauls, Rex, Howellsville, Tolarsville, Shannon, Buie, Robeson Community College, Wakulla, Barker Ten Mile, Prospect, Parkton, Rennert, Lumber Bridge and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Shannon, NC
City
Raeford, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
City
Pembroke, NC
City
Red Springs, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
City
Rennert, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Pea#Wakulla#Prospect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
Posted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept...

Comments / 0

Community Policy