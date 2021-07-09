Special Weather Statement issued for Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Robeson SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHERN ROBESON COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Raeford to near Laurinburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lumberton, Red Springs, Pembroke, Maxton, St. Pauls, Rex, Howellsville, Tolarsville, Shannon, Buie, Robeson Community College, Wakulla, Barker Ten Mile, Prospect, Parkton, Rennert, Lumber Bridge and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.