Warby Parker To Increase Store Count By 25% This Year As IPO Looms

By Matthew Rothstein, Bisnow East Coast
Bisnow
Bisnow
 9 days ago
One of the more famous clicks-to-bricks retailers needs more bricks in order to keep growing. Warby Parker plans to open 36 new retail stores before the end of the year, adding to its existing footprint of 140 stores by 25%, Bloomberg reports. Noting that its top competitors like LensCrafters and Pearle Vision have "thousands of stores," Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal told Bloomberg that the retailer could eventually open "hundreds" of new locations.

