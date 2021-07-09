Atlantic City man indicted in killing of woman in front of his home
An Atlantic City man jailed in the killing of a woman at his home last year was indicted this week on charges of murder and weapons offenses. Maximo Santiago, 70, previously told investigators that he didn’t intend to kill 32-year-old Marketa Thorpe, “but was hoping more to put her in a wheelchair so she would stop coming around his place and bothering him,” Assistant Prosecutor Kate Robinson told a judge at Santiago’s detention hearing last year.breakingac.com
