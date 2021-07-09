Cancel
Florida State

Citricos inside of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World is Reopening July 15!

By TKI Newsroom
thekingdominsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all Disney Foodies did you hear that the newly reimagined Citricos inside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World Resort will be reopening on July 15, 2021. This newly renovated restaurant is adding sublet design and cues to one of the classic stories of Disney’s Mary Poppins, guests will dine under the beauty of the London sky as well as in a fanciful London garden setting which will be surrounded by the soft glow of decorated chandeliers.

