Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

13 Of The Best Towels For Upgrading Your Bathroom

By Camryn Rabideau
Forbes
 7 days ago

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. There’s no underestimating the importance of a good bath towel. If you’ve ever used one that’s too small or...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Towels#Best Of The Best#Plushest#Nordstrom Hydrocotton#Chakir#Turkish#West Elm#Bed Bath#The Classic Towels#Egyptian#Oeko Tex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
Home & GardenPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s Why You Should Close Your Bedroom Door at Night

I’m sure there are numerous reasons to sleep with your door open. Proper air regulation throughout your home, and in your room, while you’re sleeping. Hearing little children at night in case they wake. Listening for anything mysterious, possibly break-ins or something going wrong with your appliances. But none of those reasons can live up to the devastating reason why you should be closing your door at night: Surviving a house fire. It’s actually one of the key fire safety tips you need to know. It’s also important to know common household fire hazards including the most overlooked fire hazard in your home to prevent devastating events.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Under Sink Kitchen Storage Is a Stylish Alternative to Cabinets

Oprah Winfrey invited her followers into her kitchen to share what she was feeding her guests to kick off the July 4 holiday. Aside from the oversized sandwiches by daybird in Los Angeles, there was a lot to take in as the queen of media gave a mini tour of her kitchen. But it’s a subtle design detail that will make you pause and stare: the curtains hanging underneath her kitchen sink.
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

These Are the Biggest Bathroom Design Trends in 2021, According to a New Survey

It’s no secret that stunning bathrooms are highly coveted in the world of real estate. A new report of 2021’s biggest bathroom trends shows that having a recently refurbished and on-trend bathroom has the potential to increase the value of your home by as much as 5 percent with home buyers. Using data from Pinterest and Google Search Volumes, the team at Victorian Plumbing analyzed what bathroom trends are getting the most traffic these days. Here are their findings:
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets, From Unfinished Wood to Tricky IKEA Laminate

The simplest way to update your kitchen cabinets without replacing them is to paint them. The thing is, just because it’s not complicated doesn’t mean it’s cheap. According to HomeAdvisor’s latest 2021 data, it will run you an average of $700, with labor costing between $20 and $50 per hour. The only real way to avoid that expense is to tackle the job yourself.
Interior DesignReal Simple

3 Smart Strategies to Contain the Clutter Under Your Bathroom Sink

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Bathrooms are notorious for feeling cluttered, thanks to the large amount of stuff you need to store there, and the very limited space you have in most bathrooms.
Interior Designmadaboutthehouse.com

How to plan a tiny bathroom (and we mean tiny)

I have shared my tiny bathroom reno on these pages before but Sophie and I discuss this in more detail on the podcast today following a recent survey revealed by our sponsor Geberit that found that the average new build bathrooom in the UK measures 4.4m square. Mine is a square 2m x 2m while Sophie’s is just over 1m x about 2.5m so we have both planned and decorated these small spaces of our own – with, of course, two very different looks, so you might find the following tips useful.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Why I Love My Grandmother’s “Wet Room” Bathroom-Cleaning Technique

When I was growing up, most of what I learned about cleaning I learned from my mother. Her policy — with four kids and a host of dogs and cats and even the odd rabbit — was usually “out of sight, out of mind,” and it has served me well. But when I’ve got guests coming over it isn’t my mother’s cleaning credo I subscribe to — it’s the one I learned from my grandmother: Every other room in your house can be in state, but the bathroom can and should sparkle for guests.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Customer-Loved Furniture Section Is Packed with Discounts — Including a Mattress for $300 Less

Shopping for furniture is an expensive activity — especially when you're starting from scratch. By the time you've loaded up on a mattress and a sectional couch, things have already started to add up. Rather than dig through a slew of sites looking for deals, you should head straight to Amazon's customers' most-loved lists, which cover everything from fashion to cookware to, yes, furniture, and scroll through the items with at least four stars that other shoppers are adding to their cart in real time.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Money

The Best Milk Frothers for Your Money

Bottom Line The Breville Milk Cafe has everything you need for that upcoming brunch, with great temperature controls, versatility for different drinks and the ability to froth plenty of milk. The Aeroccino 4 is probably the best-known milk frother, and among the best around. It provides simplicity and excellent quality, with top-notch foam consistency. For around $60, the Bodum Bistro is one of the best values out there considering the quality foam it produces and the sizable 400ml capacity it has. Miroco is quickly becoming a budget-friendly staple in milk frothers. For only around $40, this stainless steel model can get you started on that latte art. If you like the poetry of manually crafting every part of your coffee, consider the Bodum Latteo, which is simple, inexpensive, effective and very well-made.
Interior Designsuncoastnews.com

Clear the Bathroom Clutter

(Family Features) Due to their small size and heavy usage, bathrooms can become messy, cluttered areas for many families. For those with smaller bathrooms, storage solutions can be even harder to find. Consider these organization tips to make your bathroom a clean and functional space for every member of the family:
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to make your towels fluffier in the wash

After a stressful day, nothing could be better than stepping out of a hot shower and wrapping up in a soft, luxurious towel. If you don't remember the last time you experienced this, it's time to make it happen. If your towel is a lost cause, maybe it's time to...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

The Surprising Reason You Might Want to Bring a Can of Paint into the Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. July is all about decorating with bold color here at Apartment Therapy, so you’ve probably noticed a lot of colorful inspiration coming your way. In a recent house tour, Rich O’Gorman put his wildly whimsical home in the UK on display, and I have to say, his style is incredible. After he lost his job during the pandemic, O’Gorman began documenting his creative color journey on his instagram and gained a pretty large following there, and you can probably see why. Just look at those walls! When discussing his love of color and murals specifically, he says, “There’s nothing more joyful than walking into a bright, colorful room, and people are denying themselves that!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy