Alpena, MI

Rudyard’s Belleville Signs with Alpena CC for Basketball, Softball

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
 7 days ago
RUDYARD — Jerzie Belleville, a recent graduate of Rudyard, signed with Alpena Community College to continue both her basketball and softball career on Thursday.

Belleville first lived in St. Ignace from third grade to her freshman year of high school. She then moved to Rudyard her sophomore year, where she continued playing both softball and basketball.

She also began basic training for the Army National Guard between her junior and senior year and will begin her job training as she starts her first year at Alpena as a two-sport athlete.

“It’s very important to me. It’s gonna be hard, I’m going to be very busy, but it’s definitely something I’ve always wanted to do. And it’s just all falling into place perfectly for me right now,” said Belleville.

“They were so willing to work with my National Guard schedule and work around that with sports there and I think that’s the main reason I got drawn to Alpena.”

Belleville earned All-District honorable mention for softball this past season during Rudyard’s historic run to the state finals.

