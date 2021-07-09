CCWD updates public on drought, water conservation efforts
The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Water District. SAN ANDREAS, CA., July 9, 2021 – California has experienced the driest rainy season on record, reaching 126-year lows across the state, according to the meteorological consulting firm, Golden Gate Weather Services. On July 8, Governor Newsom expanded his drought emergency declaration to include 50 of California’s 58 counties, including Calaveras County. No conservation mandates have been imposed but state officials are calling on all Californians to voluntarily reduce water consumption by 15% compared to 2020 levels.www.calaverasenterprise.com
