Ontario Moving to Step Three

By Guest Writer
bizxmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Ontario Moving to Step Three of Roadmap to Reopen on July 16. Continuing Improvements in Key Indicators Allowing Province to Safely Expand Indoor Settings and Capacity Limits. With key public health and health care indicators continuing to improve and the...

Amfil Technologies Announces Reopening Of Toronto Locations As Ontario Moves To Phase Three On Roadmap To Reopen

TORONTO, ON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC: FUNN) released the following statement today:. We are happy to announce that we will be reopening our Toronto Snakes & Lattes locations following the announcement of Ontario beginning to allow indoor dining starting July 16, 2021. With upgraded game libraries, refreshed and expanded spaces for guests, and an overwhelming majority of our staff returning, we are excited to be back up and running! We will continue to follow best practices for masking, air circulation, sanitization, and spacing of tables to ensure the best and safest experience for our guests. There will be a ticketed reopening celebration at our College location on the evening of Saturday, July 17th featuring some outstanding prizes, discounts, and above all, the chance to eat, drink, and play games together again!
Ontario enters Step 3 as COVID-19 rules relax

Ontario reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the day the province entered Step 3 of its gradual reopening program. There were 10 new deaths reported, bringing the toll to 9,285 since the pandemic began. Friday’s numbers include 34 new cases in Grey Bruce, 25 in Waterloo, 23 in Toronto...
Ontario announces stage three of economic re-opening plan

The Ontario government has announced it is moving to stage three of its economic re-opening plan, and as Dan Karpenchuck reports, once again the move will come days ahead of schedule. "The re-opening will come next Friday, July the sixteenth. The announcement comes just days after the government of premier...
Ontario to move to last stage of reopening on July 16

Ontario leaders have decided to move to the next step of reopening on July 16, allowing more activities to resume and raising the capacity limit for indoor gatherings. The change will remove limits on the number of people seated at tables for indoor dining and raise capacity limits for retailers as long as they permit physical distancing of two meters. Buffets and indoor karaoke will be permitted with restrictions.
Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...
Ocugen commences rolling submission of COVAXIN to Health Canada

Ocugen has commenced the rolling submission to Health Canada for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN, which is being jointly developed with Bharat Biotech International for use in the US and Canada. COVAXIN is a purified and inactivated vaccine. Bharat Biotech developed the vaccine in partnership with the Indian Council of...
Ontario moves to Step 3 of reopening on July 16

With key public health and health care indicators continuing to improve and the provincewide vaccination rate surpassing the targets outlined in the province’s Roadmap to Reopen, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health the Ontario government is moving the province into Step Three of the Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021.

