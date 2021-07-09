Ontario Moving to Step Three

TORONTO, ON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC: FUNN) released the following statement today:. We are happy to announce that we will be reopening our Toronto Snakes & Lattes locations following the announcement of Ontario beginning to allow indoor dining starting July 16, 2021. With upgraded game libraries, refreshed and expanded spaces for guests, and an overwhelming majority of our staff returning, we are excited to be back up and running! We will continue to follow best practices for masking, air circulation, sanitization, and spacing of tables to ensure the best and safest experience for our guests. There will be a ticketed reopening celebration at our College location on the evening of Saturday, July 17th featuring some outstanding prizes, discounts, and above all, the chance to eat, drink, and play games together again!