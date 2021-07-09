Mobile NY Sports Betting Bidding Details Finally Released
Bidding details for mobile NY sports betting finally dropped mid-afternoon Friday – eight days after they were due. The request for applications begins the 30-day period for hopeful New York online sportsbooks to bid for one of the minimum two platform provider and four sportsbook licenses. The New York State Gaming Commission then has 150 days to select the winner, which is now a deadline Jan. 6 after the delay.www.legalsportsreport.com
Comments / 0