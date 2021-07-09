Cancel
Gambling

Mobile NY Sports Betting Bidding Details Finally Released

By Matthew Waters
legalsportsreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBidding details for mobile NY sports betting finally dropped mid-afternoon Friday – eight days after they were due. The request for applications begins the 30-day period for hopeful New York online sportsbooks to bid for one of the minimum two platform provider and four sportsbook licenses. The New York State Gaming Commission then has 150 days to select the winner, which is now a deadline Jan. 6 after the delay.

Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Advertising#Rfa#Nysgc#Bidders
