Chris Craiker, The Architex Angle: How Napa’s alleys could help its housing crisis

We love walking Napa Old Town. On any Saturday or Sunday morning, you’ll find us walking up and down, back-and-forth on the historic Downtown streets, googling the architecture, colors, landscape, and texture of the town. Narrow classic Victorians next to superb Craftsman mansions, mixed with tiny 19th-century cottages in chaotic but wonderful combinations. It’s a delight and feast for the eyes. I call them, a gift to the street.