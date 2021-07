You can call it the community chest. Or refer to it in modern day as the United Way. Oconee’s United Way this year observes its emerald anniversary – its 55th year – in serving the needs of Oconeeans. And there will be an official celebration during the United Way’s annual meeting Thursday evening, August 5 at the Lakeside Lodge hotel and resort in Hartwell Village. LaShauna Harrison, executive director, says invitations will go out shortly, and she’s hoping for a good turnout especially from the various individuals, businesses, and industrial community members who make United Way possible.