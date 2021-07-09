MSU’s Will earns 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All- District First-Team

On Thursday, Minot State University wrestler Jordan Will earned CoSIDA Academic All-District First-Team as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Will returned from an injury during the 2019-20 season to post a 5-3 overall record and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the heavyweight class (285 lb.) by the NCAA Division II Preseason Coaches Poll as well as No. 10 by FloWrestling.com’s Preseason Poll. Jordan defeated Steven Hajas in the quarterfinals at the NCAA Region V and then fell in the consolation round to end his 2021 campaign.