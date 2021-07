MIDLAND, MI – The Great Lakes Loons (31-24) extended their season-best win streak to now six in a row, defeating the Lansing Lugnuts (25-30) by a final score of 8-2 at Dow Diamond on Tuesday. In what was just his second start of the season, Landon Knack (W, 3-0) threw six scoreless innings against the Lugnuts, allowing no runs on two hits. Knack’s six strikeouts in six innings were both season-highs. Jake Cantleberry surrendered his second homerun on a two-run blast to Jordan Diaz with two outs in the seventh, allowing Jack Little to throw a perfect eighth inning before a 30-minute delay.