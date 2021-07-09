Cancel
Doctor Strange 2: Kevin Feige on Bringing the Scarlet Witch’s Marvel Magic Into the MCU

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen WandaVision came to an end back in March, it was finally revealed that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was the Scarlet Witch. Between Wanda and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the Disney+ series put a lot of focus on the magic of the MCU, especially Scarlet Witch's Chaos Magic. Olsen is expected to reprise her role in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about bringing Wanda's magic into the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen
Kathryn Hahn
Kevin Feige
Brandon Davis
