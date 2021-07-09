Italy vs England live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 final for free, build-up and latest news
Italy vs England at Wembley on Sunday is the Euro 2020 final few predicted but many hoped for. Italy are bidding for their first Euro title since 1968, while England are on course for their first major title since 1966. Italy vs England is free to watch on the BBC iPlayer (4K) and ITV Hub (HD). Make sure you know how to watch an Italy vs England live stream, wherever you are in the world.www.whathifi.com
