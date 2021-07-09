Italy vs England live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 final for free, build-up and latest news

The U.S. women’s national team begins their Olympic quest for their fifth gold medal as group play begins in the Tokyo Olympics. The USWNT starts the competition against Sweden in their first group G match on Wednesday at Tokyo Stadium in Japan. These two national teams have a heated rivalry having play each other in close international competitions, and this will be the third meeting between the two sides during the Olympics. Sweden eliminated the USWNT in Rio in 2016, preventing them from medaling in women’s Olympic soccer for the first time in the history of the sport.