Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Makes First Appearance in Team USA Jersey

In the coming weeks, Team USA will take the floor in Tokyo looking to win a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics. The team will be led by former Longhorn star and NBA champion Kevin Durant.

Durant has had immense success on the international stage with an all-time record of 39-0.

Here’s a first look of Durant in Team USA uniform:

Durant is coming in as the clear leader of this basketball team. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal acknowledged his influence after practice on Wednesday.

“His leadership is terrific… He said something very unique today. He said ‘be special. That’s why we’re here.’ And that stuck on to me. So hopefully, we can keep that mentality and understand that we’re here for a reason.”

The addition of the two-time NBA Finals MVP to the Olympic team wasn’t guaranteed. In fact, team USA coach Gregg Popovich expressed what he would have done if Durant declined the invitation.

“I would’ve begged, cried, and done anything to change his mind.”

Team USA is set to start a series of exhibition matches beginning with a game on July 10th against Nigeria.

Their first Olympic game will be against France on July 25th.

