The ladies had to take a week hiatus due to rain. It is possible that the week break allowed some of the ladies to rest up and come back hitting harder than ever. Buzz’n Fore Par’s Jillann Sure Chief was on fire with 4 pars and 1 bird securing her win over her opponent. Other teammates Loni Grant, Holi Weatherwax also had a win and Carolyn Zuback secured herself some points by beating her handicap.