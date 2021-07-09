Ramon Brown’s Commitment And Virginia Tech’s Recruiting Momentum

In last week’s Friday Q&A, we received a question asking why Virginia Tech’s recruiting has improved this year. Apparently not everybody read the article, because the same question got asked again this morning a couple of times on the boards. So I’ll address it again, with the commitment of 4-star running back Ramon Brown as the context. I’ll expand on some of those things that I talked about in last week’s answer, plus add a couple of other things that I didn’t include. This column will replace our regular Friday Q&A because I feel like this is an important topic to address right now.