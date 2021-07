West Virginia picked up a huge commitment earlier today as Fort Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells pledged to the Mountaineers over offers from Miami, Indiana, Arkansas, and Arizona State. His commitment was streamed live on CBSSports HQ, with thousands of fans watching it happen in real time. If you were not one of them, though, you can catch the replay in the video above - not just the commitment itself, but an explanation from Spells and analysis from 247Sports and CBSSports.