Laramie, WY

Free Plane Rides Available at Laramie Airport Day on Saturday

By David Settle
 8 days ago
The Laramie Flying Club, Laramie Regional Airport, and Cowboy Aviation have teamed up for “Laramie Airport Day” to promote general aviation in the Laramie community. This event features free airplane rides on July 10, 2021, to whoever wants to go on one. This is a free service and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. Ten pilots are donating their time and fuel to promote aviation through “Laramie Airport Day.”

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

