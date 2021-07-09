Woman Admitted She Discarded Her Newborn Daughter in a Dumpster, Then She Flew to California: Prosecutors
A woman has been charged in the 2007 death of her newborn daughter. Tara Brazzle, née Indrakosit, 44, is the person responsible for dumping an infant in a dumpster behind a YMCA in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, some fourteen years ago, according to the local district attorney’s office. She allegedly flew across the country the day after she admitted the crime to investigators.lawandcrime.com
