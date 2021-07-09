Cancel
Derek Pershing BBA/MBA ’10 Honored in Select National List of Top-Notch Lawyers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Pershing, honorees are remarkable young lawyers who “exemplify a broad range of high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership and legal and community service.”. Pershing, who is a commercial real estate attorney and shareholder at the Wilson Cribbs + Goren law firm, said, “I’m very honored and grateful for this recognition. The list of honorees’ contributions to the legal community and society is extraordinary, so being selected to be among such a small group in the country was really a nice surprise.”

