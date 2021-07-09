Donald Cook lost family members in the Hartford Circus Fire. Now he’s trying to find the people who took him in that day

On July 6, 1944, Donald Cook, 9 years old, wandered outside the remains of the burned big top. He was looking for his mother, Mildred Cook, and his younger siblings, Edward and Eleanor. Only minutes ago he had released Eleanor’s hand at his mother’s bidding, and climbed up the grandstands while his family walked down. He was a survivor of the Hartford Circus Fire, one of the worst fire disasters in U.S. history.