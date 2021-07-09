AOC Urges Illegal Immigrant Parents Of Children Born In The US To Register For Biden’s Child Care Tax Credit Payments

Kaylee Greenlee

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged illegal immigrants who are parents to children born in the U.S. to register for President Joe Biden’s child care tax credit payments on Thursday, video shows.

Parents and guardians will receive checks of $250 to $300 per child monthly until the end of 2021 including undocumented adults who care for children with valid Social Security numbers, according to Ocasio-Cortez.

“These centers are also offering help to undocumented folks with eligible children,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So any child with a social security number is eligible. Do not count yourself out … if a parent and guardian is undocumented.”

Illegal immigrant adults who wish to apply for the tax credit only need to provide their individual taxpayer identification number to access the benefits, according to Ocasio-Cortez.

“Please help us help you, help us help each other and make sure you access the tools,” Ocasio-Cortez said. She added the checks are expected to be deposited into accounts by July 15.

Congress expanded the benefits in March as part of the American Rescue Plan to provide aid for working families, according to Ocasio-Cortez. Families are expected to receive between $3,000 and $3,600 per child in their care.

