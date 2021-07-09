Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut will assess state COVID rules for schools after new guidance from CDC says fully vaccinated students and staff do not need masks indoors.

By Amanda Blanco
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday say that fully vaccinated students and staff should not be required to wear masks inside school buildings this fall. But the CDC on Friday also said school administrators may require all students and staff to wear masks “regardless of vaccination status,” for a variety of reasons.

www.courant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Legislature#School Buses#Covid#Cdc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Public Healtheatthis.com

Dr. Fauci Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

The coronavirus cases have gone up, as the new Delta variant is threatening to upend the progress made so far. Not only it more transmissible, but it can spawn further mutations—possibly ones our vaccine cannot stop. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and offered this warning that all Americans should really hear. Read on to see if your state is on the list, and for what you can do about it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSNewsweek

All but Two U.S. States See COVID Cases Increasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. increases, only two states have not reported a rise in infection rates, while the five states with the biggest jump have lower vaccination rates. According to data from John Hopkins University, the average number of confirmed infections a day increased from...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Forbes

Return Of Covid Restrictions: Mississippi Tells Seniors To Avoid Big Gatherings—Regardless Of Vaccine Status

Mississippi health officials have bucked the longstanding national trend of easing Covid restrictions, announcing new guidelines Friday recommending seniors avoid mass indoor gatherings, as the state with the nation's lowest vaccination rate tries to fend off the highly contagious Delta variant. Key Facts. The Mississippi State Department of Health is...
KidsJezebel

Tennessee Department of Health Stops All Vaccine Outreach to Teenagers, Ignoring Actual Public Health Guidance

According to an internal report and agency emails, the Tennessee Department of Health is halting all vaccine outreach to teenagers—not just related to the covid-19 vaccine, but to vaccines for all diseases. Additionally, the health department will no longer hold covid-19 vaccine events on school property and plans to stop sending postcards or other notices reminding teenagers to get their second dose of the covid-19 vaccine.
Public HealthWTHI

What the new CDC guidance for schools means for children

Five full days a week, every week: After more than a year of remote learning, hybrid schedules and missed experiences, getting back to school -- "normal" school -- is all many parents and students want. But with Covid-19 surging again in some US states and concerns over new virus variants growing, what classrooms will look like exactly in the fall is still evolving.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Surgeon general issues health misinformation advisory amid vaccination push

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday issued an advisory calling health misinformation an “urgent threat” amid the COVID-19 vaccination push. “Health misinformation is an urgent threat to public health,” Murthy said in a statement. “It can cause confusion, sow distrust, and undermine public health efforts, including our ongoing work to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Public Health953wiki.com

Guidance for K-12 School Operations for In-Person Learning

Cabinet For Health and Family Services Announced School Requirements. Schools are an essential part of community infrastructure and the return to in-person instruction for K-12 students is a priority. The purpose of this document is to provide information on prevention strategies that help protect students, teachers, and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools based on updated CDC guidelines (7/9/2021). This guidance emphasizes the implementation of layered prevention strategies to protect individuals who are not fully vaccinated and is intended to help school administrators and local health officials select appropriate, layered prevention strategies in their communities. Prevention strategies SARS-CoV-2 transmission in K-12 schools is largely influenced by disease incidence in the community and evidence from the 2020-2021 school year suggests K-12 schools can safely open for in-person instruction when layered prevention strategies are implemented. Decisions around the implementation of layered prevention strategies in the school community should be made collaboratively by local public health officials and school administrators. Factors that should be considered include: • Level of community transmission of COVID-19 and occurrence of outbreaks in the school or community. • COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the community and among students, teachers, and staff. • Frequency and use of a SARS-CoV-2 testing screening program for students, teachers, and staff who are not fully vaccinated. • Ages of children served by the schools and associated social and behavioral factors that may affect the risk of transmission and feasibility of different prevention strategies. Full implementation of all layers of protection is recommended when sustained incidence of COVID-19 in a community is high. If any of the prevention strategies are removed for a school based on local conditions, they should be removed one at a time and increases in COVID-19 cases should be closely monitored. Schools should communicate their strategies and changes in plans to the school community. The recommended layered prevention strategies include: 1. Vaccination • Promote and offer vaccination to help increase the proportion of students (12 years of age or older), teachers, staff, and family members who are vaccinated by: o Encouraging teachers, staff, and family members to get vaccinated. o Providing on-site vaccination or hosting vaccination clinics at schools. o Working with local partners to offer vaccination to eligible students and family members during pre-sport/extracurricular activity summer physicals. o Providing information to families about vaccine safety and availability in the community. 2. Masks • Recommend masks for unvaccinated persons while indoors in all classroom and non-classroom settings, unless otherwise exempted (e.g., cannot wear a mask due to disability). In settings where most individuals are unvaccinated (e.g., classrooms with children 3 feet away from an infected student if both students were engaged in consistent and correct use of masks and other K-12 prevention strategies were in place. This exception does not apply to teachers, staff, or other adults in the indoor classroom setting. • Unvaccinated students, teachers, or staff who are identified as close contacts should be instructed to self-quarantine regardless of whether the exposure occurred within or outside of the school setting. Quarantine may be discontinued when the local public health department determines the individual is safe to be around others or: o After day 7 if the individual is symptom-free and receives a negative COVID-19 test 5 days or later after the last date of exposure to the case. o After day 10 without testing if the individual is symptom-free. If a screening testing program is implemented, schools, in partnership with the local health department, could consider a “test to stay” strategy allowing unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 at school to remain in school during the quarantine period with repeated negative COVID-19 tests. • Fully-vaccinated* persons do not need to quarantine following an exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19 if he/she is not experiencing symptoms. *>14 days have passed since receipt of the Janssen (J&J) vaccine or the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. 9. Cleaning and disinfection • Improve facility cleaning to the greatest extent possible. In general, cleaning once a day is enough to sufficiently remove potential virus that may be on surfaces. Consider cleaning high-touch, shared surfaces more frequently. Additional recommendations • Nonessential visitors, volunteers, and activities with people who are not fully vaccinated should be limited, particularly when there is moderate-to-high COVID-19 transmission in the community. • Layered prevention strategies for school-sponsored sports and extracurricular activities should be implemented and continued from the 2020-21 school year based on guidance from the KHSAA. Fully vaccinated persons do not need to wear a mask or physically distance. Students who are not fully vaccinated and participate in indoor sports or other indoor higher-risk activities are recommended to continue wearing masks and keeping physical distance as much as possible. Schools should consider using screening testing for student athletes and adult participants who are not fully vaccinated. • Levels of community transmission may be used as a factor for determining the implementation of layered prevention strategies. Community transmission is defined as total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days (low, 0-9; moderate 10-49; substantial, 50-99, high, ≥100) and percentage of positive tests in the past 7 days (low, <5%; moderate, 5-7.9%; substantial, 8-9.9%; high, ≥10%

Comments / 0

Community Policy